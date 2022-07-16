Haberler Football International sports court affirms football bans on Russian clubs

The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed appeals filed by Russia's football federation and four Russian football teams against FIFA and UEFA's decision to ban them from all events amid the war in Ukraine.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed appeals filed by Russia's football federation and four Russian football teams against FIFA and UEFA's decision to ban them from all events amid the war in Ukraine.

"In all of these cases, the Panel determined that the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the public and government responses worldwide, created unforeseen and unprecedented circumstances to which FIFA and UEFA had to respond," the international court said in a statement.

"In determining that Russian teams and clubs should not participate in competitions under their aegis while such circumstances persisted, the Panel held that both parties acted within the scope of the discretion granted to them under their respective statutes and regulations," it added.

Russia had been barred this year from the men's World Cup qualifying stages and UEFA Women's European Championship. Also, its clubs will not appear in European competitions, including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

Also, the 2022 Champions League Final, originally scheduled in Saint Petersburg, was canceled and reorganized at the Stade de France in Paris.

Over 5,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24, according to UN figures.

Over 15 million people have been forced to flee their homes, including more than 8.4 million that have fled to other countries.

