England beat Austria 1-0 as UEFA Women's EURO 2022 kicks off in UK

England defeated Austria 1-0 in the 2022 UEFA European Women's Football Championship (EURO 2022) as the tournament started Wednesday.

Host England's forward Beth Mead, 27, scored the winning goal for the Lionesses in the 16th minute at Manchester's Old Trafford Stadium.

England took their first points to lead Group A.

The women's EURO had a record crowd of 68,871 spectators at Old Trafford, according to European football's governing body, UEFA.

On Thursday, Norway will face Northern Ireland in a Group A match in Southampton.