The Argentine national football team thrashed Estonia 5-0 in an international friendly Sunday as Lionel Messi scored all five goals for his country.

The 34-year-old Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward scored the opener from the penalty spot in the eighth minute.

Messi then scored four more goals in the 45th, 47th, 71st and 76th minutes to clinch the victory.

The friendly was held at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Spain.