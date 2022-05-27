Sivasspor win Turkish Cup for 1st time

Demir Grup Sivasspor beat Yukatel Kayserispor 3-2 after extra time Thursday to seal the 2022 Ziraat Turkish Cup -- the club's first trophy.

In the final held at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Kayserispor scored the opening goal in the 33rd minute.

Turkish right-back Ramazan Civelek fired from outside the area to make it 1-0 for Kayserispor.

Sivasspor leveled in the 60th minute, when Aaron Appindangoye -- a Sivasspor defender -- scored in a one-on-one after his teammate flicked the ball with his head, making it 1-1.

Regular time ended in a draw.

Sivasspor came back in the early minutes of the extra time. Ivorian winger Max Gradel entered the area and made a right-footed effort, which hit the bar and went in.

But Kayserispor forward Ilhan Parlak scored the equalizer with a header in the 107th minute, making it 2-2.

Six minutes later, Sivasspor's Senegalese forward Moussa Konate made a close-range finish after a low pass, making it 3-2.

In the remaining time, Kayserispor took risks as they were seeking an equalizer.

But Sivasspor secured the 3-2 win to be crowned this season's Turkish Cup champions.

The 2008 Turkish Cup winners, Kayserispor ended the tournament as runners-up.

Sivasspor will now face 2022 Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig champions Trabzonspor in this year's Super Cup.