Haberler Football Sivasspor win Turkish Cup for 1st time

Sivasspor win Turkish Cup for 1st time

Demir Grup Sivasspor beat Yukatel Kayserispor 3-2 after extra time to be crowned 2022 Turkish Cup winners.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 27 Mayıs 2022 Cuma 12:27
Sivasspor win Turkish Cup for 1st time

Demir Grup Sivasspor beat Yukatel Kayserispor 3-2 after extra time Thursday to seal the 2022 Ziraat Turkish Cup -- the club's first trophy.

In the final held at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Kayserispor scored the opening goal in the 33rd minute.

Turkish right-back Ramazan Civelek fired from outside the area to make it 1-0 for Kayserispor.

Sivasspor leveled in the 60th minute, when Aaron Appindangoye -- a Sivasspor defender -- scored in a one-on-one after his teammate flicked the ball with his head, making it 1-1.

Regular time ended in a draw.

Sivasspor came back in the early minutes of the extra time. Ivorian winger Max Gradel entered the area and made a right-footed effort, which hit the bar and went in.

But Kayserispor forward Ilhan Parlak scored the equalizer with a header in the 107th minute, making it 2-2.

Six minutes later, Sivasspor's Senegalese forward Moussa Konate made a close-range finish after a low pass, making it 3-2.

In the remaining time, Kayserispor took risks as they were seeking an equalizer.

But Sivasspor secured the 3-2 win to be crowned this season's Turkish Cup champions.

The 2008 Turkish Cup winners, Kayserispor ended the tournament as runners-up.

Sivasspor will now face 2022 Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig champions Trabzonspor in this year's Super Cup.

DİĞER
Survivor Sabriye Şengül sarı bikinisiyle mankenlere taş çıkardı! Survivor Sabriye'nin cesur pozları "Of" dedirtti!
Cemalettin Sarar ve eşi Zehra Sarar'ı evlerinde darbedip soygun yapan sanığın mahkemedeki savunması pes dedirtti
Beşiktaş ve Fenerbahçe'nin transfer hedefi için Zenit'ten açıklama geldi!
Portekiz basınından ses getirecek iddia! Dönüyor mu?
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Drinkwater confirms Chelsea departure, apologises to fans
Liverpool's Salah out to avenge 2018 final loss against Real Madrid
DGS geç başvuru tarihi ne zaman bitecek? 2022 DGS geç başvuru ücreti ne kadar? Dikey Geçiş Sınavı ne zaman?
BARAJ DOLULUK ORANLARI İSTANBUL 2022
İçişleri Bakanlığı sözleşmeli 3 bin 546 personel alımı başvuruları başladı mı?
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Beşiktaş ve Fenerbahçe'nin transfer hedefi için Zenit'ten açıklama geldi! Beşiktaş ve Fenerbahçe'nin transfer hedefi için Zenit'ten açıklama geldi! 11:44
Portekiz basınından ses getirecek iddia! Dönüyor mu? Portekiz basınından ses getirecek iddia! Dönüyor mu? 11:16
NBA'de ilk finalist belli oldu! NBA'de ilk finalist belli oldu! 10:35
Fenerbahçe'de için zor transfer kararı! Askerliğini yapacak ve... Fenerbahçe'de için zor transfer kararı! Askerliğini yapacak ve... 09:58
Pazarlıklar sürüyor! Fark 500 bin euro... Pazarlıklar sürüyor! Fark 500 bin euro... 09:32
Ismael'den flaş Kenan kararı! Ismael'den flaş Kenan kararı! 08:10
Daha Eski
Kanarya'dan sağ bek hamlesi! 2 aday var Kanarya'dan sağ bek hamlesi! 2 aday var 07:44
Rose'la görüştü Rose'la görüştü 06:30
Augustinsson yakın takipte Augustinsson yakın takipte 06:22
Kupanın sahibi Yiğidolar! Kupanın sahibi Yiğidolar! 01:44
Kupanın sahibi Yiğidolar! Kupanın sahibi Yiğidolar! 01:41
Ahmet Nur Çebi listesini teslim etti Ahmet Nur Çebi listesini teslim etti 01:15