Juventus held to 2-2 draw by Lazio as Chiellini, Dybala say goodbye to fans

Juventus were held to a 2-2 draw by Lazio on Monday in the last home match of the season.

Dusan Vlahovic and Alvaro Morata scored for Juventus before Lazio equalized the match thanks to an own goal by Alex Sandro and a goal by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Juventus increased their points to 70 and secured fourth place in Serie A, seven points ahead of Lazio, who sealed a spot in the next season's Europa League.

Fans witnessed an emotional moment when Giorgio Chiellini was subbed off in the 18th minute to bid farewell to them in his last match for Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.

After joining the Bianconeri in 2015, the 37-year-old Italian center-back became the key player for Juventus, where he became a nine-time Serie A champion with the team, along with five Coppa Italia titles.

In addition to Chiellini, Argentine forward Paulo Dybala played his final home match for Juventus.

