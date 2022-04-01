English Premier League raises allowed substitutions to 5

According to International Football Association Board (IFAB) rules before the COVID-19 pandemic, a maximum of three substitutes could be used. The number was raised to five by the board as a temporary measure after the pandemic, until December 2022, but the change was made permanent last October.

Today's change, announced on the league website, makes the permanent change official for the Premier League.

Under the change, clubs will be permitted to use substitutions on three occasions during a match, with an additional opportunity at half-time.

The league board also said that COVID-19 tests will be made as symptomatic only, ending twice-weekly COVID-19 testing of players and staff. The requirement for clinical passports to access previously restricted areas at training grounds and on matchdays is also removed.

The Premier League added that the summer 2022 transfer window for the league will be between June 10 and Sept. 1.