Switzerland directly qualify for 2022 World Cup while Italy surprisingly into playoffs

Before the matches, both sides had the chance to take the lead in Group C with 15 points each and Italy was at the top of the group and ahead of Switzerland by two goals.

The Nati have now directly qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, finishing at the top of Group C with 18 points, while Azurri finished the group second with 16 points and will wait for their chance to qualify in the playoff round.

The Swiss regularly qualified for the last four World Cups and have grabbed a ticket for the fifth one with this success.

They reached the last 16 three times, in the 2006, 2014 and 2018 World Cups, but were eliminated in the group stage in 2010.

Four-time World Cup champions in 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006, Italy shocked the whole nation as they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The European football powerhouse were under fire for their previous fiasco, but Italy won the UEFA EURO 2020 in the summer of 2021 to the delight of their fans.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup may be another shock for the nation if they fail in the coming playoffs.

Kane scores 4 times as England secure World Cup qualification

England defeated San Marino 10-0 in a UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Group I match Monday.

Undefeated England finished the group in the top spot with 26 points and directly qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup while Poland will wait for the playoffs as second in the group with 20 points.

Tottenham forward Harry Kane scored four goals in the match and became third in the all-time top English National Team scorers with 48 goals.

Wayne Rooney tops the all-time list with 53 goals while English legend Bobby Charlton is in second spot with 49 goals.

Monday Results:

Scotland-Denmark: 2-0

Switzerland-Bulgaria: 4-0

San Marino-England: 0-10

Northern Ireland-Italy: 0-0

Israel-Faroe Islands: 3-2

Austria-Moldova: 4-1

Albania-Andorra: 1-0

Poland-Hungary: 1-2