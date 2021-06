In the case of outbreaks among teams at the Euros, the European football ruling body UEFA will implement the following rules.- A match will go head so long as a team has 13 players, including a goalkeeper, available.- Should a team not have 13 players, the match can be delayed by up to 48 hours at the original stadium or a different venue - which does not have to be one of the original 11 host cities.- If it is not possible to play the match, the team responsible for the cancellation is awarded a 3-0 defeat.