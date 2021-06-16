2nd-half goals give Portugal win over Hungary

Neither team broke the deadlock in the first half while Portugal opened the scoring with a close-range finish from defender Raphael Guerreiro in the 84th minute.

After three minutes, the superstar Cristiano Ronaldo successfully converted a penalty to make the score 2-0.

Ronaldo's stoppage-time goal gave the Portuguese team a 3-0 win in Budapest's Puskas Arena.

Ronaldo has become the all-time top scorer in the history of the Euros with 11 goals. He has also become the first player to play in five European Championships (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020).