Haberler Football 2nd-half goals give Portugal win over Hungary

Second-half goals led past Hungary 3-0 in a EURO 2020 Group F game on Tuesday.

Neither team broke the deadlock in the first half while opened the scoring with a close-range finish from defender in the 84th minute.

After three minutes, the superstar successfully converted a penalty to make the score 2-0.

's stoppage-time goal gave the Portuguese team a 3-0 win in Budapest's Puskas Arena.

Ronaldo has become the all-time top scorer in the history of the Euros with 11 goals. He has also become the first player to play in five (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020).



