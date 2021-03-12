Haberler Football Juventus defender Demiral facing another spell on the sidelines

defender has been ruled out for around three weeks with a thigh injury.

sustained the damage late on in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Porto, which cpuld not prevent Juve exiting the Champions League on away goals at the last 16 stage.

Juve confirmed on Thursday that , who has been plagued by a number of injury setbacks over the past year, suffered low-grade tissue damage.

He is expected to miss 20 days, potentially ruling the 23-year-old out of ' Serie A games with , Napoli and .

Demiral is subsequently a major doubt for Turkey's World Cup qualifying triple-header against the , Norway and Latvia later this month.

