In a statement, Kasimpasa said Tosic, 36, signed a deal to keep himself at the Istanbul club until the end of this season.

Tosic last played for Chinese Super League team Guangzhou R&F. He also previously played for Turkish Super Lig clubs Genclerbirligi (2012-2015) and Besiktas (2015-2018).

Tosic won two back-to-back Turkish league titles with Besiktas in 2016 and 2017.

He had 26 caps for his native Serbia.