Haberler Football Palmeiras advance to Libertadores final

advance to final

advanced to the Cup final Tuesday in Sao Paulo after eliminating 3-2 on aggregate.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 13 Ocak 2021 Çarşamba 13:22
Palmeiras advance to Libertadores final

, despite beating their Brazilian opponents 2-0 in the second leg, could not turn around the first leg's 3-0 defeat.

opened the scoring for the Argentinians in the 29th minute, and before the first half ended, doubled the lead.

In the second half, all River Plate needed was another goal to at least play an extra time, but it did not happen. Rojas was sent off in the 73rd minute after receiving a second yellow card.

will either play Boca Juniors or Santos in the Cup final, which is South America's equivalent of Europe's Champions League.



SON DAKİKA