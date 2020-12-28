Haberler Football Cristiano Ronaldo wins player of century award in Dubai

wins player of century award in Dubai

was named player of the century on Sunday at the Dubai Awards.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 28 Aralık 2020 Pazartesi 10:22
Cristiano Ronaldo wins player of century award in Dubai

Defeating Barcelona's Leo Messi and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Ronaldo was voted best player of the 2000s by a 23-person jury, including coaches and former players and worldwide fan votes.

"CRISTIANO RONALDO presented with the ⁣PLAYER OF THE CENTURY⁣ 2001-2020 Award," the Dubai Global said on Twitter.

The five-time Champions League winner (four with , one with Man Utd) led the Portugal national team to win their first-ever major title, the UEFA EURO 2016.

Ronaldo, who is also the captain of Portugal, scored 102 goals for his nation.

He bagged the English title with the Red Devils for three consecutive years (2007, 2008 and 2009).

A Juventus player since 2018, Ronaldo became the Italian champion twice as he scored 81 goals in 103 games for the Italian club.

The superstar also claimed two of the Best FIFA Men's Player awards, five Ballon d'Or awards, and was chosen the UEFA best player in Europe three times.

In addition to Ronaldo, Real Madrid was named Club of the Century, while manager won the Coach of the Century title and Bayern Munich forward became Player of the Year for 2020.



SON DAKİKA