Italy boss Mancini tests positive for Covid-19

Italy coach has contracted coronavirus but is asymptomatic, the Italian football federation (FIGC) announced on Friday.

"As part of the periodic controls undertaken by the FIGC on the Italy coaching staff ahead of the coming break for competitions, head coach tested positive for COVID-19," the governing body said.

"He remains asymptomatic and, in compliance with the active guidelines, the Azzurri head coach went into self-isolation at his home in Rome," it added.

Mancini's men host Estonia in a friendly on Wednesday before welcoming top of the table Poland on November 15 and travelling to Bosnia and Hercegovina three days later in the final fixtures of their Nations League group campaign.

