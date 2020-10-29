Haberler Football Rashford's hat trick leads Man Utd to 5-0 win over Leipzig

Rashford's hat trick leads Man Utd to 5-0 win over Leipzig

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score an 18-minute hat trick as thrashed Leipzig 5-0 in the to earn a second straight win to open the group stage on Wednesday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 29 Ekim 2020 Perşembe 10:54
Rashford's hat trick leads Man Utd to 5-0 win over Leipzig

After making a name for himself off the field through his campaign against child poverty during the pandemic, Rashford excelled in his day job with a trio of well-taken finishes after entering as a 63rd-minute substitute.

The England forward ran onto a first-time pass from Bruno Fernandes and slotted home to make it 2-0 in the 74th, building on the first-half opener by Mason Greenwood that made the 19-year-old forward United's second-youngest scorer in the after .

Rashford's quick feet saw him charge through Leipzig's open defense and drive in his second goal in the 78th and, after Anthony Martial made it 4-0 from the penalty spot, the France striker teed up Rashford to completed his hat trick in the second minute of injury time.

It was the heaviest loss in Leipzig's 11-year history.

United opened Group H with a 2-1 win at Saint-Germain and can look forward to a double-header with Istanbul Basaksehir either side of the upcoming international break, knowing two wins could allow the team to seal qualification for the knockout stage.

A change of shape by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw United switch to a diamond formation and it worked wonders at , with the recalled surging through midfield and setting up Greenwood for a well-taken opening goal in the 21st minute.

BİZE ULAŞIN