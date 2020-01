Bayern Munich sign Odriozola on loan

Bayern Munich signed Spanish right-back Alvaro Odriozola on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the 2019-2020 season.

"After passing a medical, the 24-year-old right back has signed his contract at Saebener Strasse and will begin training with Bayern today," the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Following internal discussions, we agreed to follow the wishes of head coach Hansi Flick in strengthening the defence and decided to go for Alvaro Odriozola. We are delighted about the signing and thank Real Madrid for the friendly and cooperative talks," Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added.

Bundesliga side Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is glad that the club have a full-back like Odriozola.

"We are convinced Alvaro Odriozola will help our team with his qualities," he said.

Having joined Real Madrid from fellow La Liga team Real Sociedad in 2018, the Odriozola made 10 assists in 27 matches for the Los Blancos (The Whites).

He also scored one goal in four matches for his national team.