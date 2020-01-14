Barcelona earn €840M to top Money League - Son dakika Football haberleri - Fotomaç
14 Ocak 2020, Salı
Barcelona earn €840M to top Money League

Barcelona earn €840M to top Money League

lead list, generating €840.8 million revenue in 2018-2019 season.

Spanish football powerhouse topped the list, having at least €840 million or $933 million in the 2018-2019 football season on Tuesday.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi-led Barça became the highest earning football club last season with €840.8 million ($934.1 million) revenue, the Deloitte Football Money League for 2020 said in an annual report.

Barcelona became the first club to earn more than €800 million ($888.7 million) in one season.

Their fierce rivals in Spain, previously led this list for 2019. The 2018 UEFA winners, Real Madrid gained €750.9 million in the 2017-2018 season.

The 2015 Champions League champs Barcelona took the first place in the list for the first time.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid took the second spot with €757.3 million ($841 million) and from England came third with € 711.5 million ($790.47 million) revenue last season.

The 2019 Champions League winner were in the seventh spot in the list as the Reds earned €604.7 ($671.8 million) revenue.

English has been dominating the 2020 list as Manchester United, , Liverpool, , , , and Everton are among the top 20 highest earning clubs in 2018-2019 season.

Deloitte's top 20 highest earning clubs are as follows:

Club

2018-2019 season revenue (€ million)
1- Barcelona 840.8
2- Real Madrid 757.3
3- Manchester United 711.5
4- Bayern Munich 660.1
5- Paris Saint-Germain 635.9
6- Manchester City 610.6
7- Liverpool 604.7
8- Tottenham Hotspur 521.1
9- Chelsea 513.1
10- Juventus 459.7
11- Arsenal 445.6
12- Borussia Dortmund 377.1
13- Atletico Madrid 367.6
14- Inter Milan 364.6
15- Schalke 04 324.8
16- Roma 231
17- Olympique Lyon 220.8
18- West Ham United 216.4
19- Everton 213
20- Napoli 207.4

  1. 14.01.2020
