Barcelona earn €840M to top Money League

Spanish football powerhouse Barcelona topped the Deloitte Football Money League list, having at least €840 million or $933 million in the 2018-2019 football season on Tuesday.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi-led Barça became the highest earning football club last season with €840.8 million ($934.1 million) revenue, the Deloitte Football Money League for 2020 said in an annual report.

Barcelona became the first club to earn more than €800 million ($888.7 million) in one season.

Their fierce rivals in Spain, Real Madrid previously led this list for 2019. The 2018 UEFA Champions League winners, Real Madrid gained €750.9 million in the 2017-2018 season.

The 2015 Champions League champs Barcelona took the first place in the list for the first time.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid took the second spot with €757.3 million ($841 million) and Manchester United from England came third with € 711.5 million ($790.47 million) revenue last season.

The 2019 Champions League winner Liverpool were in the seventh spot in the list as the Reds earned €604.7 ($671.8 million) revenue.

English Premier League has been dominating the 2020 list as Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham United and Everton are among the top 20 highest earning clubs in 2018-2019 season.

Deloitte's top 20 highest earning clubs are as follows: