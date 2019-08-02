Nicolas Pepe joins Arsenal - Son dakika Football haberleri - Fotomaç
02 Ağustos 2019, Cuma
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Football Haberleri Nicolas Pepe joins Arsenal

Nicolas joins

Nicolas Pepe joins Arsenal

England's breaks club record for Ivorian forward Nicolas , 24, from Lille.

English team confirmed the signing of Ivorian forward Nicolas from France's Lille on Thursday.

Arsenal announced their new with a special video on social media.

"The 24 year-old Ivory Coast international completed the paperwork on his move on Thursday. He will wear the No.19 shirt," Arsenal -- also known as 'the Gunners' -- said in a statement on website.

"Nicolas is a highly-rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe," Arsenal manager Unai Emery said.

The-24-year old forward joined the Ligue 1 club Lille in June 2017 and scored 37 goals in 79 appearances during his two-season spell with the French team.

Having produced 22 goals last season, Pepe became the second top scorer in the French league following Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, who scored 33 goals in this competition.

Separately a French sports TV channel, RMC Sport said that Arsenal will pay €80 million ($88.4 million) transfer fee for Lille, setting a club record for the London side.

It added that Pepe inked a contract with his new club Arsenal, keeping him at the Emirates Stadium until 2024.

Ivorian international Pepe also holds a French citizenship as he was born in Mantes-la-Jolie, a commune nearby the French capital Paris.

  1. 02.08.2019
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

Nicolas Pepe joins Arsenal haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.


Turkuvaz olarak kişisel verilerinizi işliyor, aynı zamanda kanunlarda öngörülen teknik ve idari tedbirleri alarak bu verilerinizin korunması için elimizden gelen tüm çabayı gösteriyoruz. İşlenen kişisel verilerinize ilişkin aydınlatma metnine veri politikası sayfasını ziyaret ederek ulaşabilirsiniz.
BİZE ULAŞIN