Nicolas Pepe joins Arsenal

English Premier League team Arsenal confirmed the signing of Ivorian forward Nicolas Pepe from France's Lille on Thursday.

Arsenal announced their new transfer with a special video on social media.

"The 24 year-old Ivory Coast international completed the paperwork on his move on Thursday. He will wear the No.19 shirt," Arsenal -- also known as 'the Gunners' -- said in a statement on website.

"Nicolas is a highly-rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe," Arsenal manager Unai Emery said.

The-24-year old forward joined the Ligue 1 club Lille in June 2017 and scored 37 goals in 79 appearances during his two-season spell with the French team.

Having produced 22 goals last season, Pepe became the second top scorer in the French league following Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, who scored 33 goals in this competition.

Separately a French sports TV channel, RMC Sport said that Arsenal will pay €80 million ($88.4 million) transfer fee for Lille, setting a club record for the London side.

It added that Pepe inked a contract with his new club Arsenal, keeping him at the Emirates Stadium until 2024.

Ivorian international Pepe also holds a French citizenship as he was born in Mantes-la-Jolie, a commune nearby the French capital Paris.