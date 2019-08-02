England's Arsenal breaks club record for Ivorian forward Nicolas Pepe, 24, from Lille.
English Premier League team Arsenal confirmed the signing of Ivorian forward Nicolas Pepe from France's Lille on Thursday.
Arsenal announced their new transfer with a special video on social media.
"The 24 year-old Ivory Coast international completed the paperwork on his move on Thursday. He will wear the No.19 shirt," Arsenal -- also known as 'the Gunners' -- said in a statement on website.
"Nicolas is a highly-rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe," Arsenal manager Unai Emery said.
The-24-year old forward joined the Ligue 1 club Lille in June 2017 and scored 37 goals in 79 appearances during his two-season spell with the French team.
Having produced 22 goals last season, Pepe became the second top scorer in the French league following Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, who scored 33 goals in this competition.
Separately a French sports TV channel, RMC Sport said that Arsenal will pay €80 million ($88.4 million) transfer fee for Lille, setting a club record for the London side.
It added that Pepe inked a contract with his new club Arsenal, keeping him at the Emirates Stadium until 2024.
Ivorian international Pepe also holds a French citizenship as he was born in Mantes-la-Jolie, a commune nearby the French capital Paris.
- 02.08.2019
-
Dorukhan korkuttu
Toplam 1
Yorum
eray yönetim gs ve fbnin altında kaldık transferlerde defans derken tam isabet derken zaman geçiyor forvet defans kanat orta saha şart
-
‘Ver Ferdi’yi al Umut’u
Toplam 2
Yorum
murat Çıldırmış bunlar.
-
Deniz Türüç Fenerbahçe'de! Başkan açıkladı
Toplam 6
Yorum
fb40 deniç türüç tam fenerbahçenin oyuncusu topu ileride rakip sahada tutabilen devansı rahatsız eden şut çekebilen bir oyuncu hemen alın abii
Nicolas Pepe joins Arsenal haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.