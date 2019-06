Barcelona to sign Valencia goalkeeper Neto

Barcelona agreed on a transfer deal for Valencia goalkeeper Norberto Murara Neto on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper will sign a 4-year contract with Barcelona, the Spanish club said in a statement on its website.

"FC Barcelona and Valencia CF have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Norberto Murara Neto," the club said.

"The player will be signing a contract with the club for the next four seasons, until the end of the 2022/23 season, and his buyout clause has been set at 200 million euros [$228 million]," the club added.

The Spanish giant will pay €26 million ($30 million) plus €9 million ($10 million) in add-ons to Valencia for Neto.

On Wednesday, Barcelona had agreed to deal their backup goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen to Valencia.

Valencia will pay Barca €35 million ($40 million) for the 30-year-old Dutch goalkeeper.

In an earlier statement, Barca expressed gratitude for the Dutch international, who never made it to be the first option for the Spanish giants.