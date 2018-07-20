Liverpool complete goalkeeper Alisson Becker transfer – Fotomaç – 20 Temmuz 2018
    20 Temmuz 2018, Cuma
    CANLI ENGLISH

    complete goalkeeper

    Liverpool complete goalkeeper Alisson Becker transfer

    Becker -- Brazil's No. 1 goalkeeper in -- inks record setting deal with Reds.

    English club completed the of Brazilian goalkeeper from Roma.

    The club announced the transfer overnight with an official statement.

    "The 25-year-old signed a long-term contract with the Reds after undergoing a medical and completing the formalities of his switch at Melwood today," the statement said.

    Becker signed with Roma on a record setting £66million ($87million) transfer fee. Brazil international's transfer fee surpassed then €53million fee of from Parma to in 2001.

    According to international reports, Becker signed a 5-year-deal with the Reds, who played Champions League final against .

    Liverpool's summer transfers so far were Fabinho Tavares, and Naby Keita.

