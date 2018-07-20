Liverpool complete goalkeeper Alisson Becker transfer
Becker -- Brazil's No. 1 goalkeeper in World Cup -- inks record setting deal with Reds.
English Premier League club Liverpool completed the transfer of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker from Roma.
The club announced the transfer overnight with an official statement.
"The 25-year-old signed a long-term contract with the Reds after undergoing a medical and completing the formalities of his switch at Melwood today," the statement said.
Becker signed with Roma on a record setting £66million ($87million) transfer fee. Brazil international's transfer fee surpassed then €53million fee of Gianluigi Buffon from Parma to Juventus in 2001.
According to international reports, Becker signed a 5-year-deal with the Reds, who played UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.
Liverpool's summer transfers so far were Fabinho Tavares, Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita.
