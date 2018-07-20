English Premier League club Liverpool completed the transfer of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker from Roma.

The club announced the transfer overnight with an official statement.

"The 25-year-old signed a long-term contract with the Reds after undergoing a medical and completing the formalities of his switch at Melwood today," the statement said.

Becker signed with Roma on a record setting £66million ($87million) transfer fee. Brazil international's transfer fee surpassed then €53million fee of Gianluigi Buffon from Parma to Juventus in 2001.

According to international reports, Becker signed a 5-year-deal with the Reds, who played UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Liverpool's summer transfers so far were Fabinho Tavares, Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita.