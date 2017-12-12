UEFA Champions League's Round of 16 draw unveiled
Turkish club Besiktas paired with Germany's Bayern Munich.
Turkey's Besiktas have been paired with Germany's Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League's Round of 16 draw.
Held in the Swiss city of Nyon on Monday afternoon, the draw saw 16 clubs paired with each other in Round of 16 clashes.
Seeded group winners, including Besiktas, will play away in the first leg on Feb. 13-14 and 20-21. The second-leg matches, in which Besiktas will return home to Istanbul, will be played on Feb. 20-21 and March 13-14.
Bayern Munich shared a number of posts via Twitter, including a photo of the German club's striker Robert Lewandowski, saying "#CometoBesiktas".
The German giants were referring to a popular hashtag on Twitter in which Besiktas announced their transfers during the summer window.
In response, Besiktas shared a tweet mentioning Bayern Munich.
"Ask us to Timo Werner" the Istanbul side wrote in English on their Twitter account, referring to the first game of the group stage with RB Leipzig in September which saw Leipzig striker Timo Werner asking to be subbed off after feeling dizzy, apparently because of the thunderous cheer by Besiktas' vibrant fans at Vodafone Park stadium.
Here are the full draws:
Tottenham - Juventus
Basel - Manhester City
Porto - Liverpool
Shakhtar Donetsk - Roma
Chelsea - Barcelona
Besiktas - Bayern Munich
Sevilla - Manchester United
Real Madrid - Paris Saint-Germain
12 December 2017, Tuesday
- Modified: 09:11
-
