 UEFA Champions League's Round of 16 draw unveiled – Fotomaç – 12 Aralık 2017
    UEFA Champions League's Round of 16 draw unveiled

    Turkish club Besiktas paired with Germany's Bayern Munich.

    Turkey's Besiktas have been paired with Germany's Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League's Round of 16 draw.

    Held in the Swiss city of Nyon on Monday afternoon, the draw saw 16 clubs paired with each other in Round of 16 clashes.

    Seeded group winners, including Besiktas, will play away in the first leg on Feb. 13-14 and 20-21. The second-leg matches, in which Besiktas will return home to Istanbul, will be played on Feb. 20-21 and March 13-14.

    Bayern Munich shared a number of posts via Twitter, including a photo of the German club's striker Robert Lewandowski, saying "#CometoBesiktas".

    The German giants were referring to a popular hashtag on Twitter in which Besiktas announced their transfers during the summer window.

    In response, Besiktas shared a tweet mentioning Bayern Munich.

    "Ask us to Timo Werner" the Istanbul side wrote in English on their Twitter account, referring to the first game of the group stage with RB Leipzig in September which saw Leipzig striker Timo Werner asking to be subbed off after feeling dizzy, apparently because of the thunderous cheer by Besiktas' vibrant fans at Vodafone Park stadium.

    Here are the full draws:

    Tottenham - Juventus

    Basel - Manhester City

    Porto - Liverpool

    Shakhtar Donetsk - Roma

    Chelsea - Barcelona

    Besiktas - Bayern Munich

    Sevilla - Manchester United

    Real Madrid - Paris Saint-Germain

    12 December 2017, Tuesday
    2. Modified: 09:11
