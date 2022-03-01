Hungary's Szalai scores late winner as Fenerbahce beat Kasimpasa 2-1 in Turkish league

Hungarian defender Attila Szalai scored the winning goal in stoppage time as Fenerbahce earned a 2-1 away win against Kasimpasa in a Monday Spor Toto Super Lig match.

Visitors Fenerbahce took an early lead in the sixth minute as Slovenian midfielder Miha Zajc scored a spectacular goal at Istanbul's Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium.

Zajc curled the ball into the net, beating Kasimpasa goalkeeper Ertugrul Taskiran.

Kasimpasa waited for the equalizer for over an hour. In the 67th minute, Kasimpasa forward Jackson Muleka scored a header in the far post.

Szalai scored the winning goal for Fenerbahce in the 91st minute. The Hungarian player was in the box to unleash a left-footed low shot after Kasimpasa's defense couldn't clear the ball as the Yellow Canaries secured a 2-1 win.

Near the end of the match, Kasimpasa were down to 10 men as Australian winger Awer Mabil was sent off after arguing with the referee.

Fourth-place Fenerbahce have 46 points in 27 league matches.

Kasimpasa are currently in 15th spot with 29 points.

They are close to the relegation zone of the Super Lig.

Week 27 results in Super Lig

Adana Demirspor - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 0-0

Trabzonspor - Yukatel Kayserispor: 3-2

Medipol Basaksehir - VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk: 1-2

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Besiktas: 2-3

Altay - Gaziantep FK: 3-2

GZT Giresunspor - Goztepe: 3-1

Atakas Hatayspor - Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor: 5-2

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 5-1

Galatasaray - Caykur Rizespor: 4-2

Kasimpasa - Fenerbahce: 1-2