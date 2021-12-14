Gaziantep FK defeat Fenerbahce while Galatasaray lose to Sivasspor

Gaziantep FK started the game fast as Joao Figueiredo scored in the 8th minute at Kalyon Stadium.

But Fenerbahce equalized the score with Mesut Ozil in the 33rd minute before the end of the first half.

Gaziantep took the lead again in the second half with Alexandru Maxim in the 54th minute.

Fenerbahce managed to equalize again as Ozil assisted Miha Zajc and he scored in the 67th minute.

But persistent Gaziantep took the lead one more time six minutes later as Joao Figueiredo scored his second goal and the game ended 3-2.

Fenerbahce now occupies the number 5 spot in the Super Lig standings with 27 points, while Gaziantep FK is number 13 with 21 points.

Galatasaray hit by Muslera injury in 1-0 loss to Sivasspor

Demir Grup Sivasspor beat Istanbul's Galatasaray 1-0 in a Super Lig week 16 game on Monday.

The game seemed generally balanced as Galatasaray goalie Muslera made several vital saves and kept the score on an even keel at Sivas Arena until the 80th minute.

Sivasspor's Moroccan midfielder Faycal Fajr scored the winning goal for his team, while Galatasaray keeper Muslera ended up on the ground after he collided with his teammate Luyindama in the 80th minute.

Muslera left the game on a stretcher, with seriousness of his injury as yet unknown.

This marks the fifth game without a win for Galatasaray in the Super Lig.

Galatasaray is in number 9 with 23 points in the Turkish Super Lig, while Sivasspor is in the 10th spot with 22 points.