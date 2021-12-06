Fenerbahce beat Rizespor 4-0 as Serdar Dursun scores hat-trick

The Yellow Canaries' attacker, Serdar Dursun, scored a hat-trick (in the 70th, 79th and 90th minute), while his teammate Mergim Berisha scored the first goal in the 13th minute.

A goal by Uruguayan forward Diego Rossi was disallowed by the referee after a VAR inspection in the 71st minute, and the game ended 4-0.

In the league table, Fenerbahce are currently ranked second with 27 points, 12 points behind leaders Trabzonspor, while Caykur Rizespor are at the bottom with 10 points.

Basaksehir's no-loss run stretches to 7 games

Meanwhile, Medipol Basaksehir defeated Atakas Hatayspor 3-0 in the match at the New Hatay Stadium in Hatay.

Basaksehir scored all the goals in the first half with Danijel Aleksic in the 8th and 27th minute, and Stefano Okaka in the 49th minute.

Since former Fenerbahce player Emre Belozoglu's appointment as the Basaksehir manager, the team have had six wins and only one draw in seven league games so far.

Medipol Basaksehir are at the 5th spot with 25 points, while Hatayspor are placed at 4th with 26 points.

Sunday's results:

Kayserispor-Antalyaspor: 2-0

Giresunspor-Karagumruk: 1-3

Hatayspor-Basaksehir: 0-3

Fenerbahce-Rizespor: 4-0