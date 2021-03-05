Haberler Fenerbahçe Fenerbahce struggle to get home draw, Ozil injured

Fenerbahce struggle to get home draw, Ozil injured

Fenerbahce fought hard to get a 1-1 draw against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig match on Thursday, also the Istanbul club's German star Mesut Ozil suffered a foot injury.

Fenerbahçe Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 05 Mart 2021 Cuma 10:08
Fenerbahce struggle to get home draw, Ozil injured

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal attacking midfielder Ozil left the pitch with a stretcher in the minute 64 after Antalyaspor's Fredy tackled him.
Ozil seemed to be unable to step on his left foot and was subbed out.

The visitors Antalyaspor took the lead in the 12th minute at the Ulker Stadium as midfielder Fredy scored the opener after Fenerbahce defender 's inaccurate pass.

Fredy had the ball to put it into the Fenerbahce net with a low shot.
Fenerbahce waited for the equalizer for at least an hour.

In minute 83, Fenerbahce pulled the level as Ecuadoran winger dribbled past three players in the area to equalize.

Fenerbahce were awarded a penalty in the injury time as Antalyaspor's Veysel Sari tackled Greek midfielder in the box. However, after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, the penalty was canceled.
Pelkas was also shown a yellow card.

After the match ended 1-1 in Kadikoy, Antalyaspor's Belgian goalkeeper was sent off after a verbal exchange with people in Fenerbahce stands near the substitutes bench.

Week 28 results

- Genclerbirligi: 2-1

- Besiktas: 0-1

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Fatih Karagumruk: 2-2

- Atakas Hatayspor: 1-1

Medipol Basaksehir - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 1-1

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Caykur Rizespor: 2-1

MKE Ankaragucu - Galatasaray: 2-1

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Goztepe: 1-1

Kasimpasa - Trabzonspor: 1-2

League table

Club P W D L GF GA Pts
1.GALATASARAY 27 18 3 6 53 21 57
2.BESIKTAS 26 18 3 5 57 26 57
3.FENERBAHCE 27 17 4 6 49 28 55
4.TRABZONSPOR 27 15 6 6 34 26 51
5.ATAKAS HATAYSPOR 27 13 7 7 47 32 46
6.AYTEMİZ ALANYASPOR 27 12 7 8 41 27 43
7.GAZIANTEP FK 27 11 10 6 39 30 43
8.FATIH KARAGUMRUK 27 11 8 8 43 36 41
9.GOZTEPE 27 9 9 9 37 32 36
10.FRAPORT TAV ANTALYASPOR 27 7 14 6 25 30 35
11.DEMIR GRUP SIVASSPOR 26 7 12 7 29 30 33
12.ITTIFAK HOLDING KONYASPOR 26 8 8 10 33 31 32
13.YENI MALATYASPOR 27 7 10 10 33 36 31
14.KASIMPASA 27 8 5 14 30 43 29
15.HES KABLO KAYSERISPOR 26 7 7 12 19 31 28
16.CAYKUR RIZESPOR 27 6 10 11 31 44 28
17.MEDIPOL BASAKSEHIR 27 6 8 13 29 45 26
18.BUYUKSEHIR BELEDIYE ERZURUMSPOR 27 6 8 13 26 43 26
19.MKE ANKARAGUCU 26 6 5 15 30 45 23
20.YUKATEL DENIZLISPOR 26 5 6 15 23 46 21
21.GENCLERBIRLIGI 26 5 6 15 22 48 21



SON DAKİKA