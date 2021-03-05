Fenerbahce struggle to get home draw, Ozil injured

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal attacking midfielder Ozil left the pitch with a stretcher in the minute 64 after Antalyaspor's Fredy tackled him.

Ozil seemed to be unable to step on his left foot and was subbed out.

The visitors Antalyaspor took the lead in the 12th minute at the Ulker Stadium as midfielder Fredy scored the opener after Fenerbahce defender Marcel Tisserand's inaccurate pass.

Fredy had the ball to put it into the Fenerbahce net with a low shot.

Fenerbahce waited for the equalizer for at least an hour.

In minute 83, Fenerbahce pulled the level as Ecuadoran winger Enner Valencia dribbled past three players in the area to equalize.

Fenerbahce were awarded a penalty in the injury time as Antalyaspor's Veysel Sari tackled Greek midfielder Dimitris Pelkas in the box. However, after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, the penalty was canceled.

Pelkas was also shown a yellow card.

After the match ended 1-1 in Kadikoy, Antalyaspor's Belgian goalkeeper Ruud Boffin was sent off after a verbal exchange with people in Fenerbahce stands near the substitutes bench.

Week 28 results

Gaziantep FK - Genclerbirligi: 2-1

Yeni Malatyaspor - Besiktas: 0-1

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Fatih Karagumruk: 2-2

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Atakas Hatayspor: 1-1

Medipol Basaksehir - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 1-1

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Caykur Rizespor: 2-1

MKE Ankaragucu - Galatasaray: 2-1

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Goztepe: 1-1

Kasimpasa - Trabzonspor: 1-2

League table