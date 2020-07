Trinidadian center Hamilton joins Fenerbahce

"I am happy to be a part of the Fenerbahce family. I had a good year at Darussafaka this past season and I decided that playing for Fenerbahce this upcoming and next will not only be a step-up in competition but a step-up in my career. I'm am very excited for this upcoming season." Hamilton said on the Istanbul club's website.

In his season with Turkish club Darussafaka Tekfen, Hamilton averaged 11.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 15 EuroCup games.

The native of Trinidad and Tobago also averaged 8.9 points and 6.8 rebounds in 25 ING Basketball Super Lig game for Darussafaka Tekfen.