Emre Belozoglu scores in 4 different decades

Belozoglu, 39, scored a late equalizer against Genclerbirligi as Fenerbahce grasped a 1-1 draw in a Week 31 match Tuesday.

He has managed to score in the league in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

The Turkish international started his professional career in 1997 with Galatasaray, playing for the Lions' senior team until 2001, when he made his way to Italian club Inter Milan.

Belozoglu scored his first Super Lig goal in a derby match against Besiktas in 1998. Galatasaray won the match 3-2 at home.

In 1998, he was a youngster, but later he became a Galatasaray regular.

He put the ball into Altay's net in 2000 to score in another decade. Galatasaray beat their opponents 3-1 in Istanbul.

After his four-season spell at Inter Milan, Belozoglu joined English Premier League team Newcastle United in 2005.

In 2008, he was signed by Fenerbahce, where he became the club icon.

Belozoglu's move to Fenerbahce irritated Galatasaray fans very much, and he became a target in the Istanbul derbies between these teams.

In 2010, he scored a league goal against Kasimpasa to retain his habit as Fenerbahce earned a 6-2 win in the away game.

On Tuesday, he set a record, as the Fenerbahce captain fired outside the penalty area to score against Genclerbirligi, his first league goal in 2020.

During his football career, Belozoglu has played for three different Turkish clubs -- Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Medipol Basaksehir.

51 goals in 384 Super Lig games

Playing in the central midfield position, he netted 51 goals in 384 Super Lig appearances in total.

Despite his advancing age, Belozoglu is still a tenacious midfielder and a key member of the team.

He also combines his physical strength with technical ability to be a threat for opponents.

Belozoglu has won the Super Lig title six times, four with Galatasaray (1997-2000).

He claimed the same title with Fenerbahce in 2011 and 2014.

In addition to the local titles, he won the UEFA Cup with Galatasaray in 2000.

A former Atletico Madrid player, Belozoglu had 101 appearances for the Turkish national team, scoring nine goals.

He helped Turkey win the bronze medal in the 2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by South Korea and Japan.

Last month, Belozoglu said he is set to retire from professional football once the 2019-20 season ends in late July, noting it was "a hard decision."