Fenerbahce smash ASVEL to advance in standings

Turkish basketball club Fenerbahce Beko hammered French opponents LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne 86-64 late Tuesday to advance in the EuroLeague standings.

Fenerbahce's French guard Nando De Colo and American forward Derrick Williams dropped 16 points each at Istanbul's Ulker Sports and Event Hall to help power their team to victory.

The team's Greek guard, Kostas Sloukas, produced a "double-double" against ASVEL with 10 points and 10 assists.

Only two ASVEL players scored in double digits -- French center Amine Noua and forward Livio Jean-Charles.

Noua produced 12 points and Jean-Charles scored 10.

Following the win, Fenerbahce Beko moved to 10th spot in the EuroLeague.

The Istanbul club has an 8-11 win/loss record this season but are hopeful for the next phase, the playoffs.

Fenerbahce Beko will face Spanish powerhouse Barcelona on Jan. 16 in a Round 20 game in Istanbul.

There will be 34 rounds in EuroLeague's regular season, ending on April 10, 2020.

The best eight out of 18 teams will go to the playoffs to play a best-of-five series. The winners will go through to the EuroLeague Final Four.

The 2020 Final Four will be held in Cologne, Germany.

The Lanxess Arena will host the semifinals and final from May 22-24.

Tuesday's results:

CSKA Moscow - Real Madrid: 60-55

Khimki Moscow Region - Valencia Basket: 75-84

Anadolu Efes - AX Armani Exchange Milan: 88-68

Fenerbahce Beko - ASVEL: 86-64

Olympiacos Piraeus - ALBA Berlin: 86-93

Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv - Barcelona: 92-85