Fener ease past Adana Demirspor
6-0 win in 5th round's first leg gives Fenerbahce big advantage ahead of second leg.
Fenerbahce defeated low-tier Adana Demirspor team 6-0 on Wednesday evening in Istanbul in the Turkish Cup's 5th round match.
Istanbul club was in full control throughout the game as they easily scored six goals against their opponent who are competing in the 1st league, a division lower than the Turkish Super Lig.
Alper Potuk scored a hat-trick; Hasan Ali Kaldirim, Vincent Janssen and Ahmethan Kose added to the scoreline as Fenerbahce gained major advantage going into the second leg.
Here are all the results from Wednesday's Turkish Cup action:
Batman Petrolspor - Atiker Konyaspor: 0-3
Kasimpasa - Boluspor: 1-3
Sivasspor - Bucaspor: 2-1
Karabukspor - Istanbulspor: 2-1
Adanaspor - Bursaspor: 0-2
Fenerbahce - Adana Demirspor: 6-0
- 30 November 2017, Thursday
- Modified: 09:56
-
Fener demir gibi
Toplam 1
Yorum
UZMAN ANALİST SÜT KUPASI HAYIRLI OLSUN
-
Sivasspor'dan Onur Kıvrak açıklaması
Toplam 25
Yorum
tutkun61 Kendi içlerinde bir açıklama olmuş kimse sivasın bu açıklamasını umursamıyor şuan.
-
Gökhan Zan'dan derbi tahmini
Toplam 5
Yorum
Mert 06 emre kardeşim dikkatli bakarsan beşiktaşın artıları daha çok o manada galip gelir demek istedim iyi analiz et iki takımı anlarsın
Fener ease past Adana Demirspor haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.