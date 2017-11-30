Fener ease past Adana Demirspor

Fenerbahce defeated low-tier Adana Demirspor team 6-0 on Wednesday evening in Istanbul in the Turkish Cup's 5th round match.

Istanbul club was in full control throughout the game as they easily scored six goals against their opponent who are competing in the 1st league, a division lower than the Turkish Super Lig.

Alper Potuk scored a hat-trick; Hasan Ali Kaldirim, Vincent Janssen and Ahmethan Kose added to the scoreline as Fenerbahce gained major advantage going into the second leg.

Here are all the results from Wednesday's Turkish Cup action:

Batman Petrolspor - Atiker Konyaspor: 0-3

Kasimpasa - Boluspor: 1-3

Sivasspor - Bucaspor: 2-1

Karabukspor - Istanbulspor: 2-1

Adanaspor - Bursaspor: 0-2

Fenerbahce - Adana Demirspor: 6-0