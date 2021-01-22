Haberler Beşiktaş Besiktas cruise past Karagumruk to remain atop of Lig

Besiktas defeated Fatih Karagumruk 4-1 in a match Thursday.

Beşiktaş Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 22 Ocak 2021 Cuma 09:21
Cameroonian forward opened the scoring for Besiktas in minute 44 with the only first-half goal at .

Ghanaian midfielder doubled the lead in minute 50 and forward scored the third goal in the 66th minute.

Mensah had another goal in minute 70, making it 4-0. 's penalty shot in the 78th minute spoiled the clean sheet for Besiktas.

Besiktas are at top of the standings with 41 points. Fatih Karagumruk are in the eighth spot with 27 points.



