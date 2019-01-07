Besiktas sign PSV Eindhoven defender Isimat-Mirin

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, French defender for Dutch football side PSV Eindhoven, has signed with Turkey's Besiktas for a three-and-a-half years until June 2022, the Turkish team announced Monday.

In a press conference in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, where Besiktas has its training camp, Isimat-Mirin said he was happy to join Besiktas.

"l fully believe that I will reach major victories here," said the 27-year-old defender.

"Besiktas had an interest in me in previous seasons. Finally the transfer happened. We have a quality team. I would like to thank our chairman and manager. I will do my best to represent my club at the highest."

The defender also said Pepe, who recently left the club, was one of his favorite defenders.

"I will do my best to fulfill the club's needs and the fans' expectations," he said.

Isimat-Marin played six matches for PSV and scored one goal in the season.

Besiktas's Portuguese defender Pepe terminated his contract with the club after the first half of the season ended.