Haberler Basketball FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 tips off with opening ceremony in Philippines

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 tips off with opening ceremony in Philippines

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 tipped off with an opening ceremony at the Philippine Arena, as 38,115 spectators set a new attendance record.

Basketball Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 26 Ağustos 2023 Cumartesi 14:35
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 tips off with opening ceremony in Philippines

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 tipped off with an opening ceremony at the Philippine Arena, as 38,115 spectators set a new attendance record.

"We all knew the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 was going to be special and within the first day we already have evidence of this, having witnessed this historic moment," Chairman of the Basketball World Cup Richard Carrion said in his opening speech.

"Everyone inside the Philippine Arena will never forget the amazing levels of love for both basketball and the Philippines national team that was cascading around the venue," he added.

Meanwhile, the previous record for a World Cup clash in an indoor arena dates back to the World Cup 1994 Final in Canada's Toronto when 32,616 fans witnessed the victory of Dream Team 2 at the SkyDome.

The Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia will all serve as co-hosts for the competition, which will feature 32 teams.

It will be the first FIBA World Cup to be hosted in Indonesia.

A total of 16 nations from the first stage that completed in the top two places in their groups will move to the second round.

The top two teams in the second round will qualify for the quarterfinals. The final will be held at Manila's Mall of Asia Arena on Sep. 10.

First day results:

Group A:

Angola - Italy: 67-81

Dominican Republic - Philippines: 87-81

Group D:

Mexico - Montenegro: 71-91

Egypt - Lithuania: 67-93

Group E:

Finland - Australia: 72-98

Germany - Japan: 81-63

Group H:

Latvia - Lebanon: 109-70

Canada - France: 95-65

DİĞER
Rafet El Roman 55 yaşına çocuklarıyla girdi! Kızları güzellikleriyle dikkat çekerken Rafet El Roman'ın oğlu Edvan'ı gören "Babasının kopyası' demeden edemedi...
Başkan Erdoğan'dan Malazgirt Zaferi'nin 952. yıl dönümünde yerel seçim mesajı: İllerimizi bize yakışmaz hale getirenlerin elinden alalım
Transferinde dikkat çeken detay!
Icardi'den olay sözler! "PSG'de işler yolundaydı ama..."
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Fenerbahce Beko beats Anadolu Efes 103-86
Bogdan Bogdanovic signs 4-year extension
💥ÇILGIN SAYISAL LOTO ÇEKİLDİ Mİ?
İstanbul namaz vakitleri 2023
Euro, dolar, sterlin, gram altın kaç TL?
5
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Trabzonspor - Rizespor maçı saat kaçta? Trabzonspor - Rizespor maçı saat kaçta? 15:12
Alexis Sanchez yeniden Inter'de! Alexis Sanchez yeniden Inter'de! 15:11
Cadiz - Almeira maçı saat kaçta? Cadiz - Almeira maçı saat kaçta? 15:03
F.Bahçe Beko'ya Raul Neto şoku! F.Bahçe Beko'ya Raul Neto şoku! 14:48
Filenin Efeleri Avrupa Şampiyonası için İsrail'e gitti Filenin Efeleri Avrupa Şampiyonası için İsrail'e gitti 14:40
Filenin Sultanları'nın rakibi Belçika! Filenin Sultanları'nın rakibi Belçika! 14:25
Daha Eski
Transferinde dikkat çeken detay! Transferinde dikkat çeken detay! 14:11
Altay'ın sözleşmesinde flaş madde! M. United... Altay'ın sözleşmesinde flaş madde! M. United... 13:52
Bellingham şova devam ediyor! Bellingham şova devam ediyor! 13:42
Serdar Dursun'dan veda mesajı! Serdar Dursun'dan veda mesajı! 13:21
PSG - Lens maçı saat kaçta? PSG - Lens maçı saat kaçta? 13:03
Marsilya - Brest maçı saat kaçta? Marsilya - Brest maçı saat kaçta? 12:59