FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 tips off with opening ceremony in Philippines

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 tipped off with an opening ceremony at the Philippine Arena, as 38,115 spectators set a new attendance record.

"We all knew the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 was going to be special and within the first day we already have evidence of this, having witnessed this historic moment," Chairman of the Basketball World Cup Richard Carrion said in his opening speech.

"Everyone inside the Philippine Arena will never forget the amazing levels of love for both basketball and the Philippines national team that was cascading around the venue," he added.

Meanwhile, the previous record for a World Cup clash in an indoor arena dates back to the World Cup 1994 Final in Canada's Toronto when 32,616 fans witnessed the victory of Dream Team 2 at the SkyDome.

The Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia will all serve as co-hosts for the competition, which will feature 32 teams.

It will be the first FIBA World Cup to be hosted in Indonesia.

A total of 16 nations from the first stage that completed in the top two places in their groups will move to the second round.

The top two teams in the second round will qualify for the quarterfinals. The final will be held at Manila's Mall of Asia Arena on Sep. 10.

First day results:

Group A:

Angola - Italy: 67-81

Dominican Republic - Philippines: 87-81

Group D:

Mexico - Montenegro: 71-91

Egypt - Lithuania: 67-93

Group E:

Finland - Australia: 72-98

Germany - Japan: 81-63

Group H:

Latvia - Lebanon: 109-70

Canada - France: 95-65