Fenerbahce Beko beat Bayern Munich 79-71 in EuroLeague

Fenerbahce Beko beat Bayern Munich 79-71 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 19 game on Thursday.

US center Johnathan Motley led the Yellow Canaries with 22 points and 17 rebounds at Ulker Sports and Event Hall in Istanbul.

Bayern's US forward Augustine Rubit was the most scorer of the German team, with 21 points.

Fenerbahce Beko climbed to the 4th spot with 12 wins and seven losses, while Bayern Munich lay at the 14th spot with seven wins and 12 losses.

Another Turkish club, the reigning champions Anadolu Efes, will take on Barcelona in the Round 19 game on Friday.