Clippers beat Rockets 109-101 in NBA

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 in the NBA on Thursday.
The Clippers' Paul George dropped 28 points, while Marcus Morris added 21 at the Toyota Center, Houston.
Turkish player Alperen Sengun's double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds was not enough for a victory.
Jalen Green, another Rockets player, contributed with 22 points.
The Clippers are placed 11th with four wins and four losses, while the Rockets lay at the 18th spot with one win and eight losses in the NBA Western Conference standings.
NBA THURSDAY RESULTS
Philadelphia 76ers-Washington Wizards: 111-121
Miami Heat-Sacramento Kings: 110-107
New York Knicks-Atlanta Hawks: 99-112
Cleveland Cavaliers-Boston Celtics: 114-113 (OT after 107-107)
Chicago Bulls-Charlotte Hornets: 106-88
Milwaukee Bucks-Detroit Pistons: 116-91
Houston Rockets-LA Clippers: 101-109
San Antonio Spurs-Toronto Raptors: 100-143
Dallas Mavericks-Utah Jazz: 103-100
Portland Trail Blazers-Memphis Grizzlies: 106-111
LA Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans: 120-117 (OT after 111-111)