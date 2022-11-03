Clippers beat Rockets 109-101 in NBA

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 in the NBA on Thursday.

The Clippers' Paul George dropped 28 points, while Marcus Morris added 21 at the Toyota Center, Houston.

Turkish player Alperen Sengun's double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds was not enough for a victory.

Jalen Green, another Rockets player, contributed with 22 points.

The Clippers are placed 11th with four wins and four losses, while the Rockets lay at the 18th spot with one win and eight losses in the NBA Western Conference standings.

NBA THURSDAY RESULTS

Philadelphia 76ers-Washington Wizards: 111-121

Miami Heat-Sacramento Kings: 110-107

New York Knicks-Atlanta Hawks: 99-112

Cleveland Cavaliers-Boston Celtics: 114-113 (OT after 107-107)

Chicago Bulls-Charlotte Hornets: 106-88

Milwaukee Bucks-Detroit Pistons: 116-91

Houston Rockets-LA Clippers: 101-109

San Antonio Spurs-Toronto Raptors: 100-143

Dallas Mavericks-Utah Jazz: 103-100

Portland Trail Blazers-Memphis Grizzlies: 106-111

LA Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans: 120-117 (OT after 111-111)