Haberler Basketball Clippers beat Rockets 109-101 in NBA

Clippers beat Rockets 109-101 in NBA

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 in the NBA on Thursday.

Basketball Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 03 Kasım 2022 Perşembe 13:59
Clippers beat Rockets 109-101 in NBA

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 in the NBA on Thursday.

The Clippers' Paul George dropped 28 points, while Marcus Morris added 21 at the Toyota Center, Houston.

Turkish player Alperen Sengun's double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds was not enough for a victory.

Jalen Green, another Rockets player, contributed with 22 points.

The Clippers are placed 11th with four wins and four losses, while the Rockets lay at the 18th spot with one win and eight losses in the NBA Western Conference standings.

NBA THURSDAY RESULTS

Philadelphia 76ers-Washington Wizards: 111-121

Miami Heat-Sacramento Kings: 110-107

New York Knicks-Atlanta Hawks: 99-112

Cleveland Cavaliers-Boston Celtics: 114-113 (OT after 107-107)

Chicago Bulls-Charlotte Hornets: 106-88

Milwaukee Bucks-Detroit Pistons: 116-91

Houston Rockets-LA Clippers: 101-109

San Antonio Spurs-Toronto Raptors: 100-143

Dallas Mavericks-Utah Jazz: 103-100

Portland Trail Blazers-Memphis Grizzlies: 106-111

LA Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans: 120-117 (OT after 111-111)


DİĞER
Son dakika haberleri: Fenerbahçe'den bomba transfer! Milli yıldızla anlaşma sağlandı...
SON DAKİKA: Oyuncu Rıza Akın'a veda... Japon eşi Miho Shimotashiro gözyaşlarına boğuldu: "Bundan sonra asla..."
Fenerbahçe liderlik aşkına! İşte Jesus'un 11'i
Icardi için olay yaratacak Messi ve Mascherano iddiası!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Olympiacos beat Real Madrid 89-87, improve to 3-0 in EuroLeague
Draymond Green apologize for punching teammate Jordan Poole
Canlı döviz ve altın kuru takibi (3 Kasım)
KPSS 55, 65, 75 puanla memur ataması
Ekim enflasyonuna göre emekli zammı hesaplaması
6
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Monaco - Kızılyıldız maçı saat kaçta? Monaco - Kızılyıldız maçı saat kaçta? 15:07
Olympiakos - Nantes maçı saat kaçta? Olympiakos - Nantes maçı saat kaçta? 14:59
Feyenoord - Lazio maçı saat kaçta? Feyenoord - Lazio maçı saat kaçta? 14:57
Midtjylland - Sturm Graz maçı saat kaçta? Midtjylland - Sturm Graz maçı saat kaçta? 14:54
Sheriff - Omonia maçı saat kaçta? Sheriff - Omonia maçı saat kaçta? 14:51
Hull City'in yeni hocası açıklandı Hull City'in yeni hocası açıklandı 14:49
Daha Eski
Beşiktaş Galatasaray derbisinin hazırlıklarına devam etti Beşiktaş Galatasaray derbisinin hazırlıklarına devam etti 14:45
Real Sociedad - Manchester United maçı saat kaçta? Real Sociedad - Manchester United maçı saat kaçta? 14:27
Braga - Malmö maçı saat kaçta? Braga - Malmö maçı saat kaçta? 14:24
Saint Gilloise - Union Berlin maçı saat kaçta? Saint Gilloise - Union Berlin maçı saat kaçta? 14:21
TFF Başkanı Büyükekşi'den yabancı hakem açıklaması! TFF Başkanı Büyükekşi'den yabancı hakem açıklaması! 14:06
Fırtına tur peşinde! 3 puan... Fırtına tur peşinde! 3 puan... 14:03