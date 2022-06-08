Will Clyburn joins Anadolu Efes

The US forward left CSKA Moscow to join the Istanbul club which won back-to-back EuroLeague titles in the last two seasons.

Clyburn, who won the VTB United League title with CSKA Moscow in 2018, 2019 and 2021, bagged the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague championship in the 2018-19 season.

He was named the EuroLeague Final Four's MVP (most valuable player) that same season and was included in the All-EuroLeague First Team of the season.

Clyburn averaged 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in the VTB United League.