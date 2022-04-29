Haberler Basketball Anadolu Efes punch 3rd consecutive EuroLeague Final Four ticket

Anadolu Efes punch 3rd consecutive EuroLeague Final Four ticket

Anadolu Efes headed to EuroLeague Final Four for the third consecutive season, beating AX Armani Exchange Milan 75-70 in Game 4 of the playoff matchup on Thursday.

Basketball Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 29 Nisan 2022 Cuma 07:56
Anadolu Efes punch 3rd consecutive EuroLeague Final Four ticket

Anadolu Efes headed to EuroLeague Final Four for the third consecutive season, beating AX Armani Exchange Milan 75-70 in Game 4 of the playoff matchup on Thursday.

Anadolu Efes led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter but AX Armani Exchange Milan had a good start in the second period, building a 32-23 lead.

However, Efes took a 62-58 lead at the end of the third period, as they produced 20 points at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.

The Italian side only added two points in the last three minutes and fifteen seconds of the fourth quarter.

Efes duo Tibor Pleiss and Vasilije Micic combined for 45 points. German center Pleiss scored 25 points and six rebounds while Serbian guard Micic produced 20 points and five rebounds in the home victory.

Shane Larkin finished with eight points, five rebounds, and seven assists as Efes won the best-of-five series 3-1.

Luigi Datome was the highest scorer of AX Armani Exchange Milan with 21 points and Kyle Hines posted a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

On Tuesday, Real Madrid became the first team to book the Final Four ticket, after having their third victory in the playoff series against Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv.

The 2022 Final Four will be played in Belgrade's at Stark Arena, with the semifinals to be held on May 19, while the championship clash will be played on May 21.

Built in 2004, Belgrade's Stark Arena will be the Final Four venue, which has a capacity of nearly 15,500 spectators.

It served as the host of the 2018 Final Four when Real Madrid lifted their 10th EuroLeague title by beating Fenerbahce Beko.

DİĞER
PSG'nin yıldızı Juventus'a gidiyor! Sözleşmesi sona eriyor...
Başkan Erdoğan'dan ödül alan Lise öğrencisi Mustafa Öztürk: O anı hayatım boyunca unutamam
Kartal'dan flaş karar! Gaziantep maçı 11'inde...
Ortalık karıştı! G.Saray'da seçim belirsizliği
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Bahcesehir Koleji win 2022 FIBA Europe Cup
Milan beat Anadolu Efes, tie EuroLeague playoff series
Çeyrek altın ne kadar? Gram altın kaç TL?
Tus yerleştirme sonuçları açıklandı mı?
28 Nisan barajlardaki doluluk oranı ne kadar oldu?
1
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Usta kalem yazdı! "Bu duruşun bir ödülü olmalı" Usta kalem yazdı! "Bu duruşun bir ödülü olmalı" 07:46
Bir Anadolu Efes klasiği Bir Anadolu Efes klasiği 01:11
Gomis endişesi! Opsiyon devreye girerse... Gomis endişesi! Opsiyon devreye girerse... 01:06
🔴 A SPOR CANLI | Sabah Sporu 🔴 A SPOR CANLI | Sabah Sporu 01:03
Arkas'ı yenen Fenerbahçe seride 1-0 öne geçti! Arkas'ı yenen Fenerbahçe seride 1-0 öne geçti! 01:01
Galatasaray - Sivasspor maçının 4. hakemi değişti Galatasaray - Sivasspor maçının 4. hakemi değişti 01:01
Daha Eski
UEFA'dan tarihi hamle! Devler Ligi'nde... UEFA'dan tarihi hamle! Devler Ligi'nde... 01:01
Dev maçta kazanan çıkmadı! Dev maçta kazanan çıkmadı! 01:01
Leipzig avantajı kaptı! Leipzig avantajı kaptı! 01:01
Frankfurt West Ham'ı deplasmanda yıktı! Frankfurt West Ham'ı deplasmanda yıktı! 01:01
Beşiktaş'tan Umut Meraş açıklaması! Beşiktaş'tan Umut Meraş açıklaması! 01:01
G.Saray'ın istediği yıldızda flaş gelişme! G.Saray'ın istediği yıldızda flaş gelişme! 01:01