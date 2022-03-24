Fenerbahce Beko suffer 77-62 away defeat against Bitci Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

American guard Wade Baldwin IV was the highest scorer of the game with 24 points, six rebounds and six assists at Spain's Fernando Buesa Arena.

Alec Peters racked up 16 points, while Steven Enoch and Rokas Giedraitis played with 12 points each.

For the losing side, Czech center Jan Vesely scored 15 points and nine rebounds, while Serbian guard Marko Guduric finished with 12 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce's Nando De Colo didn't play in the second half due to a calf injury.

Bitci Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz, who extended their winning streak to four games, are in 10th spot with 11 wins and 15 losses.

Fenerbahce have nine wins and 14 defeats and are in 11th spot.

Wednesday's results:

Zalgiris Kaunas - LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne: 68-72

Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade - CSKA Moscow: suspended