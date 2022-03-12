Monaco seal easy 102-80 win against Anadolu Efes in EuroLeague

The French side took control of the game from the beginning, leading 49-38 at the end of the first half at Salle Gaston Medecin. The game ended 102-80.

Monaco were led by Mike James, who finished with 27 points.

Alpha Diallo had 19 points and Paris Lee added 14 for AS Monaco.

Vasilije Micic racked up 25 points and Rodrigue Beaubois dropped in 13 for Anadolu Efes, which suffered their second straight defeat.

Anadolu Efes are in seventh place at 14 - 13.

The Red and Whites have 14 wins and 14 defeats and are in the eighth spot this season.