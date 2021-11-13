Armani Exchange Milan stay at top of EuroLeague with dominating win against Fenerbahce

Milan dominated from the start, building a 22-3 lead at the end of the first period at Ulker Sports and Event Hall. It was the worst quarter for Fenerbahce Beko in their history.

Fenerbahce seemed to cut into the lead and the first half ended 37-20.

At the end of the third quarter, Milan was in full command ahead 62-29.

Fenerbahce tried to close the gap in the fourth period but their efforts came up short and the game ended in a 25-point loss for the team from Istanbul.

Shavon Shields led the Italian team with 13 points, four assists and four rebounds while Luigi Datome added 11 points, an assist and two boards.

AX Armani Exchange Milan kept their place at the top spot of the league while Fenerbahce Beko dropped to the 14th spot.

Friday Results:

Zenit St. Petersburg-Olympiacos Piraeus: 84-78

Fenerbahce Beko-AX Armani Exchange Milan: 43-68

AS Monaco-FC Bayern Munich: 94-71

Real Madrid-Zalgris Kaunas: 95-82