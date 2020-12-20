Haberler Basketball Gobert agrees to $205M deal for Utah Jazz stay

's French star has agreed to extend his stay with the team after reaching a lucrative $205 million contract, an NBA insider said on Sunday.

" center has agreed to a five-year, $205M extension, @ESPN_MacMahon reports," Adrian Wojnarowski said on Twitter.

He added that two Jazz regulars, "Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are now under contract on long term deals."

The 28-year-old French international has been playing for the Jazz since 2013.

In the coronavirus-hit 2019-20 season, he averaged 15.1 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

Gobert won bronze medals for his native France in the 2014 and 2019 FIBA tournaments.

