Fenerbahce Beko suffered the fourth consecutive loss in the after they were beaten by 86-90 at home on Friday.

EuroLeague: Fenerbahce suffer 4th consecutive loss

Fenerbahce Beko made a great start to the game with a 43-33 lead in the first half but the away team came back in the second half to win 86-90.

Sam Van Rossom produced 20 points for the Spanish side in addition to Derrick Williams and Klemen Prepelic's 13 points at Ulker Sports and Event Hall.

For the losing side, Dyshawn Pierre added 18 points, while Ali Muhammed scored 16 and Lorenzo Brown produced 15. Fenerbahce Beko maintain poor form with four consecutive defeats, and they have only four wins in 11 games.

Valencia Basket have seen seven wins and three defeats so far in the EuroLeague.


