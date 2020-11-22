Haberler Basketball Gordon Hayward agrees to 4-year deal with Hornets

NBA free agent forward agreed to a four-year deal with the , ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Saturday.

"Free agent Gordon Hayward is signing a 4-year, $120M deal with Charlotte, per source," he said on Twitter.

The Charlotte Hornets will waive for salary cap space to get Hayward, Wojnarowski added.

Meanwhile, Fred VanVleet decided to stay with the with a four-year $85 million contract, according to of The Athletic.

Rajon Rondo said goodbye to the and will enter unrestricted free agency. He thanked the team when he announced his departure on .

"Thank you to the Lakers organization, Jeanie and Rob for giving me the opportunity to play for an incredible franchise, " he said.

Free agent Avery Bradley will sign a two-year, $11.6 million deal with the , according to Shams Charania.

