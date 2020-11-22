Gordon Hayward agrees to 4-year deal with Hornets

NBA free agent forward Gordon Hayward agreed to a four-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Saturday.

"Free agent Gordon Hayward is signing a 4-year, $120M deal with Charlotte, per source," he said on Twitter.

The Charlotte Hornets will waive Nicolas Batum for salary cap space to get Hayward, Wojnarowski added.

Meanwhile, Fred VanVleet decided to stay with the Toronto Raptors with a four-year $85 million contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Rajon Rondo said goodbye to the Los Angeles Lakers and will enter unrestricted free agency. He thanked the team when he announced his departure on Instagram.

"Thank you to the Lakers organization, Jeanie and Rob for giving me the opportunity to play for an incredible franchise, " he said.

Free agent Avery Bradley will sign a two-year, $11.6 million deal with the Miami Heat, according to Shams Charania.