Anadolu Efes gets season's first EuroLeague win

Visitors Anadolu Efes' German center Tibor Pleiss scored 23 points to contribute to the Istanbul team's victory. Anadolu Efes stars Vasilije Micic and Bryant Dunston racked up 13 points each. Micic also produced 13 assists. ALBA Berlin's Swedish guard Marcus Eriksson had 13 points and his teammate Niels Giffey scored 12. Eriksson and Giffey were the only ALBA Berlin players scoring in double digits.

This season, Anadolu Efes lost to Russia's Zenit St. Petersburg and Turkish rivals Fenerbahce Beko as the EuroLeague's regular season began this month.

With one win and two losses in the EuroLeague, Anadolu Efes are 13th in the standings, which are led by Lithuania's Zalgiris Kaunas, who have won all three of their matches so far.

In Round 4, Anadolu Efes will visit Zalgiris Kaunas on Oct. 15.

Tuesday's results:

Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade - Zalgiris Kaunas: 69-75

ALBA Berlin - Anadolu Efes: 72-93

Valencia Basket - Barcelona: 66-71