Anadolu Efes to take on ASVEL

16 Ocak 2020, Perşembe
leaders to host France's Asvel as coach to play his 100th game for Efes.

will host France's ASVEL Villeurbanne Friday in a Round 20 game of the .

The game will be held at Sinan Erdem Sports Dome at 1730 GMT.

Anadolu Efes will focus on extending the winning series to five games. The Navy-Whites managed to win last four games in EuroLeague.

The Istanbul team are currently at top of the standings with 16 wins and three losses this season.

France's ASVEL Villeurbanne are now at 12th spot with 8 wins and 11 defeats.

Ergin Ataman to coach 100th game for Efes in European competitions

With this game, Anadolu Efes will play their 678th game in Europe, Efes owned 380 wins and 297 losses in 677 European competition matches.

Anadolu Efes won six out of 9 matches against French team in 10 games so far, in the first game of the season, Anadolu Efes defeated Asvel 90-84 in an away match.

Anadolu Efes Coach will mark his 100th European game for Efes over Asvel Villeurbanne on Friday.

Ataman, 54, made his coaching debut for Efes in 2008-09 season.

Turkish coach -- with Anadolu Efes-- saw 10 games in 2008-09, 16 games in 2009-10, 18 games in 2017-18 and 36 games 2018-19 seasons.

