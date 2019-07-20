THY EuroLeague to kick off October 3

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019-20 regular season schedule has been released on Friday.

The regular season games will start on October 3 as Turkey's two representatives will face Spanish clubs in their first games of the competition's coming season.

While Fenerbahce Beko will take on Real Madrid, Anadolu Efes will host Barcelona Lassa in Round 1.

In Round 23, Fenerbahce Beko will meet Anadolu Efes in a Turkish derby at Istanbul's Ulker Sports Arena on December 12.

Last season, for the first time ever both two Turkish clubs advanced to the Final Four.

Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahce Beko 92-73 to reach the EuroLeague final but the Istanbul team lost the final against Russia's CSKA Moscow 83-91.

This was Anadolu Efes's first EuroLeague final in their history while Fenerbahce Beko advanced to the Final Four for the fifth straight year.

The Yellow Canaries won the EuroLeague title in 2017, beating Olympiacos 80–64 in the final.

Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season will conclude on April 10 while the Final Four will be held at Lanxess Arena in Germany's Cologne between May 22-24, 2020.

Round 1 matches are as follows:

Khimki (Russia) vs Maccabi FOX (Israel)

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs AX Armani Exchange Milan (Italy)

LDLC ASVEL (France) vs Olympiakos (Greece)

Real Madrid (Spain) vs Fenerbahce Beko (Turkey)

Zalgiris (Lithuanian) vs Baskonia (Spain)

Anadolu Efes (Turkey) vs FC Barcelona (Spain)

ALBA Berlin (Greece) vs Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia)

Panathinaikos (Greece) vs Red Star (Serbia)

Valencia (Spain) vs CSKA Moscow (Russia)