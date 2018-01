Fenerbahce beat Barcelona in Euroleague

Turkish basketball club Fenerbahce Dogus defeated Spanish Barcelona Lassa on late Friday in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague's 20th week.

Fenerbahce Dogus hosted the Spanish club in Istanbul and won 86-82.

Bradley Wanamaker from Fenebahce Dogus was the top scorer of the game with 24 points, while Thomas Heurtel from Barcelona Lassa scored 21 points.

It was 14th victory of Fenerbahce Dogus, while the 13th defeat of Barcelona Lassa in this season of the EuroLeague.

Fenerbahce Dogus maintained their second position in the league, while Barcelona is on the 12th position.