EuroLeague's first half to end on Friday

Europe's top-tier international club level basketball tournament the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague's first half will end on Friday after the round 15 games.

Istanbul-based Anadolu Efes and the Euroleague champions Fenerbahce Dogus will meet their opponents.

EuroLeague champion Fenerbahce Dogus will host Spanish giants Real Madrid at Ulker Sports and Event Hall in Istanbul on Thursday.

The two teams previously reached the last season's EuroLeague Final Four held in Istanbul in May. Fenerbahce won the semi-final game against Real Madrid 84-75 and reached the final in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the other Turkish team Anadolu Efes will meet German club Brose Bamberg at Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul on Friday.

Anadolu Efes and Brose Bamberg lastly met in last season's regular match in March as visitors Brose Bamberg won it 87-68.

Round 15 schedule as follows:

Thursday

Fenerbahce Dogus - Real Madrid

Zalgiris Kaunas - Olympiacos

Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv - Unicaja Malaga

Valencia Basket - Panathinaikos Superfoods

Friday

Khimki Moscow - Barcelona Lassa

Anadolu Efes - Brose Bamberg

Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz - CSKA Moscow

Armani Exchange Olimpia Milan - Crvena Zvezda