Beşiktaş'ın İspanyol stoperi Montero baba oldu

Beşiktaş Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 16 Kasım 2020 Pazartesi 13:20
'ın futbolcusu Francisco Montero baba oldu.

ismini veren Montero eşi ve minik kızının fotoğraflarını hesabından paylaştı.

İspanyol futbolcu sosyal medya hesabından yaptığı açıklamada, "Sadece hayatımın en güzel hediyesi için teşekkürler diyebilirim, Antonella dünyanın en cesur annesine sahip, bu anne ve seninle çok gurur duyuyorum. Antonella ve ben seni seviyorum annesi!" yorumunda bulundu.

Montero'nun paylaşımı Beşiktaşlı taraftarlar beğeni yağmuruna tuttu.

