Beşiktaş'ın İspanyol stoperi Montero baba oldu

Beşiktaş'ın İspanyol futbolcusu Francisco Montero baba oldu.

Kızına Antonella ismini veren Montero eşi ve minik kızının fotoğraflarını sosyal medya hesabından paylaştı.

İspanyol futbolcu sosyal medya hesabından yaptığı açıklamada, "Sadece hayatımın en güzel hediyesi için teşekkürler diyebilirim, Antonella dünyanın en cesur annesine sahip, bu anne ve seninle çok gurur duyuyorum. Antonella ve ben seni seviyorum annesi!" yorumunda bulundu.

Montero'nun paylaşımı Beşiktaşlı taraftarlar beğeni yağmuruna tuttu.

İŞTE O PAYLAŞIM:

I don't know how to explain this moment ... I can only say THANK YOU for the best gift of my life, Antonella has the bravest mom in the world, this one and I'm super proud of you.

Antonella and I love you mom!

I'm super happy to have you with me, I love you my treasures! 🥰❤️💕 pic.twitter.com/TKGpkWMqve