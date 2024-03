9. SINIF 2. ORTAK SINAV ÖRNEK SORULAR | 9. sınıf 2. Dönem tüm dersler ortak sınavı sorular ve çözümleri

Ayşe Begüm Onbaşı was born in Manisa on December 9, 2001. She began learning ballet at the age of three. Her career in competitive gymnastics started at the age of seven. To be successful, she has trained for six hours, five days a week. She has won more than 60 medals at national and international competitions, so people call her 'medal monster'.

a. Where was Ayşe Begüm Onbaşı born?

b. Why is she nicknamed 'medal monster'?

c. How old was she when her competitive gymnastics career started?