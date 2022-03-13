Trabzonspor stay firmly on title course with another Turkish Super Lig win

Halil Akbunar of Goztepe drew first blood in the 31st minute, but Trabzonspor's Anthony Nwakaeme equalized the score just three minutes later at Medical Park Stadium in Trabzon.

Abdulkadir Omur brought the lead to the Black Sea Storm in the 37th minute, before Goztepe collected themselves.

Soner Aydogdu equalized the score again in the 43rd minute before the end of the first half.

Trabzonspor stormed into the second half with two goals in four minutes, as Djaniny scored in the 49th minute and Abdulkadir Omur in the 53rd minute. The game ended 4-2.

After this game, Trabzonspor, which remain undefeated at home for 21 games in the Turkish Super Lig, are on the top of the table with 70 points. Konyaspor are 18 points behind.

Goztepe placed 18th with 27 points in the league standings.

Results:

Hatayspor-Karagumruk: 3-0

Altay-Yeni Malatyaspor: 1-0

Kasimpasa-Caykur Rizespor: 3-1

Trabzonspor-Goztepe: 4-2